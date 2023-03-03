Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, faces severe traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to travel within the city. Dhaka’s population and the number of private vehicles on the roads are increasing at an alarming rate, leading to traffic jams that compromise the quality of life. The government of Bangladesh has launched the Dhaka Metro Rail project to address this problem. The project, which is estimated to cost approximately $3.7 billion, aims to build a modern metro rail system in Dhaka that would connect different parts of the city.

The Dhaka Metro Rail project will comprise six metro lines that will be established in three phases. The first phase, which includes two metro lines, is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. The first line will connect Uttara (north Dhaka) to Motijheel (city center), whereas the second line will link Gulshan (an upscale area in Dhaka) to Kamalapur (a railway station). Each line will have 16 stations that will provide easy access to transportation for people living in different parts of the city.

The Dhaka Metro Rail project will significantly reduce travel time, improve safety, and alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka. Commuters will be able to travel from one end of the city to the other in about 45 minutes, compared to hours it takes right now. It may attract potential investors and tourists, as well as help reduce air pollution caused by traffic congestion. Moreover, the project is expected to create job opportunities, as it will require a skilled workforce for construction and operational activities.

In conclusion, the Dhaka Metro Rail project is a positive step towards addressing the transportation crisis in Dhaka. It offers an efficient, safe, and fast alternative transportation option that will reduce traffic congestion and improve the quality of life for the city’s inhabitants.