The Paragraph on Dhaka Metro Rail
Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, faces severe traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to travel within the city. Dhaka’s population and the number of private vehicles on the roads are increasing at an alarming rate, leading to traffic jams that compromise the quality of life. The government of Bangladesh has launched the Dhaka Metro Rail project to address this problem. The project, which is estimated to cost approximately $3.7 billion, aims to build a modern metro rail system in Dhaka that would connect different parts of the city.
The Dhaka Metro Rail project will comprise six metro lines that will be established in three phases. The first phase, which includes two metro lines, is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. The first line will connect Uttara (north Dhaka) to Motijheel (city center), whereas the second line will link Gulshan (an upscale area in Dhaka) to Kamalapur (a railway station). Each line will have 16 stations that will provide easy access to transportation for people living in different parts of the city.
The Dhaka Metro Rail project will significantly reduce travel time, improve safety, and alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka. Commuters will be able to travel from one end of the city to the other in about 45 minutes, compared to hours it takes right now. It may attract potential investors and tourists, as well as help reduce air pollution caused by traffic congestion. Moreover, the project is expected to create job opportunities, as it will require a skilled workforce for construction and operational activities.
In conclusion, the Dhaka Metro Rail project is a positive step towards addressing the transportation crisis in Dhaka. It offers an efficient, safe, and fast alternative transportation option that will reduce traffic congestion and improve the quality of life for the city’s inhabitants.
Questions about Dhaka Metro Rail
Questions and Answers:
- What is the Dhaka Metro Rail project?
A: The Dhaka Metro Rail project is a project launched by the government of Bangladesh to build a modern metro rail system in Dhaka to address the problem of severe traffic congestion.
- How many metro lines will be there in the Dhaka Metro Rail project?
A: Six metro lines will be established in the Dhaka Metro Rail project.
- When will the first phase of the project be operational?
A: The first phase of the project, which includes two metro lines, is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
- Which areas will be connected by the first metro line?
A: The first metro line will connect Uttara (north Dhaka) to Motijheel (city center).
- How long will it take to travel from one end of the city to the other through the metro rail system?
A: It will take approximately 45 minutes to travel from one end of the city to the other through the metro rail system.
- Will the Dhaka Metro Rail project help reduce air pollution caused by traffic congestion?
A: Yes, the project is expected to help reduce air pollution caused by traffic congestion.
- How will the project affect job opportunities in Dhaka?
A: The project is expected to create job opportunities as it will require a skilled workforce for construction and operational activities.
- What are the benefits of the Dhaka Metro Rail project?
A: The project will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, shorten travel time, create job opportunities, improve the quality of life, and attract potential investors and tourists.
- Why is the Dhaka Metro Rail project important?
A: The project is important to address the problem of severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, which compromises the quality of life and hinders economic growth.
- How much will the Dhaka Metro Rail project cost?
A: The Dhaka Metro Rail project is estimated to cost approximately $3.7 billion.
Vocabulary related to Dhaka Metro Rail
Vocabulary words:
- Congestion (noun) 鈥 the state of being crowded or jammed together.
Usage: The city’s congestion has significantly impacted the quality of life. Synonyms: crowding, bottleneck, snarl-up Antonyms: clearance, spaciousness
- Upscale (adjective) 鈥 high-quality, sophisticated, and expensive.
Usage: Many upscale restaurants have opened in the city in recent years. Synonyms: luxurious, high-end, posh Antonyms: cheap, shabby, poor
- Skilled (adjective) 鈥 having the knowledge, experience, or ability to do something well.
Usage: The project requires a skilled workforce to ensure its success. Synonyms: adept, competent, proficient Antonyms: unskilled, untrained, inexperienced
- Potential (adjective) 鈥 having the possibility or capability of becoming.
Usage: The project may attract potential investors and tourists. Synonyms: probable, likely, possible Antonyms: unlikely, impossible, improbable
- Alleviate (verb) 鈥 to make something less severe or intense.
Usage: The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka. Synonyms: relieve, ease, mitigate Antonyms: worsen, exacerbate, intensify
- Operational (adjective) 鈥 relating to the functioning or management of an organization, system or facility.
Usage: The metro rail system will be operational by the end of this year. Synonyms: functional, working, operative Antonyms: non-functional, non-working, non-operational
- Inhabitants (noun) 鈥 persons or animals that live in a particular place.
Usage: The metro rail system will improve the quality of life for the city’s inhabitants. Synonyms: residents, citizens, occupants Antonyms: tourists, visitors, outsiders
- Attract (verb) 鈥 to pull or draw something towards oneself.
Usage: The metro rail system is expected to attract potential investors and tourists. Synonyms: entice, lure, invite Antonyms: repel, deter, discourage
- Crisis (noun) 鈥 a time of danger or difficulty.
Usage: Dhaka faces a transportation crisis due to severe traffic congestion. Synonyms: emergency, trouble, disaster Antonyms: peace, calmness, tranquility
- Commuters (noun) 鈥 a person who travels some distance to work on a regular basis.
Usage: The metro rail system will provide easy access to transportation for commuters. Synonyms: traveler, passenger, journeyer Antonyms: non-commuter, local
Structure of the sample "Dhaka Metro Rail" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph has a logical structure, beginning with the description of the traffic congestion in Dhaka and concluding with the importance of the project to address the transportation crisis in the city. The main ideas are presented coherently and linked with appropriate transitional words such as “moreover,” “in conclusion,” and “in addition.” The information flows smoothly and cites specific details such as the estimated cost and the timeline for each phase of the project. The paragraph maintains cohesion by using appropriate pronouns, synonyms, and antonyms to avoid repetition and maintain a clear understanding of the message.