99Paragraph
Mobile phones have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. They are a convenient way for us to stay connected to family and friends and…
Adolescence marks a period of transition from childhood to adulthood that often entails a great deal of change and growth. This stage in…
Afforestation is an act of planting new trees in a previously deforested area with the aim of increasing forest cover. It can be done for…
As human beings, we need direction and purpose in our lives, and this is where having an aim comes in. An aim, or goal, provides us with a…
Air pollution is a serious environmental issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It is the presence of harmful substances in the…
An ideal student is someone who not only excels academically but also has a well-balanced personality with various positive traits. An ideal…
An ideal teacher is one who inspires, motivates and guides their students to achieve their full potential. They possess not only vast…
Apartheid was a system of institutional racial segregation and discrimination that existed in South Africa from 1948 to the early 1990’s…
As our communities and industries continue to grow, so does the risk of environmental harm. One particular hazard that has become…
Smoking is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It has numerous harmful effects on the human body, including lung cancer, heart…
The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite, built by the French aerospace company, Thales…
Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia, bordered by India to the north, east, and west, and Myanmar to the southeast. The country is…
The Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence, was fought between March and December 1971. The war…
Bangladesh is a country with a unique and fascinating culture that has developed over centuries. The culture of Bangladesh is a melting pot…
Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist. She was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British…
As humans, we have an inherent need for companionship and social interaction. For many of us, this means finding that one person we can…
Bangladesh is a country known for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Among the many creatures that inhabit the country, birds are some of…
A birthday party is a celebration of the anniversary of someone’s birth. It is usually marked by a gathering of friends and family who come…
Blue economy can be defined as a sustainable approach to economic development that creates employment opportunities, fosters…
A book fair is an event that represents a celebration of literature and reading. It is a festival of books where publishers, writers, and…
Brain Drain is the process of highly skilled and qualified workers leaving their home country to work in another country. This migration of…
Bullying is a serious societal issue that can have a profound and lasting impact on individuals. It is the deliberate and repeated harm of a…
The bus stand is a bustling hub of activity, brimming with people from all walks of life. It is a place where one can witness the diversity…
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. This highly infectious and deadly virus has affected millions of people around…
Road accidents have become rampant in our society today, leading to loss of lives and property. There are many factors that contribute to…
Child labour is a global issue that affects millions of children worldwide. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), there…
Childhood memories hold a special place in our hearts. They are fragments of our past that allow us to reminisce about the people we were…
City life and country life are two vastly different ways of living. Living in the city means you will be surrounded by skyscrapers, people…
Living in a big city or a small, rural town can have a significant impact on your lifestyle. Each has its unique advantages and…
City life and village life are two entirely different ways of living. While both have their own unique advantages and disadvantages, they…
Climate change is one of the most significant and pressing environmental issues of our time. Climate change refers to the long-term changes…
In today’s fast-paced world, computers have become an essential part of our daily lives. A computer is an electronic device that can perform…
The coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, has swept across the world, causing widespread fear and uncertainty. The virus, which…
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Originating in Wuhan…
In today’s world, corruption has become a pervasive issue. It is a phenomenon that has plagued governments and institutions worldwide, with…
Corruption is undoubtedly one of the most significant challenges that Bangladesh is facing today. It is an issue that has plagued the…
Living in the countryside can be an idyllic experience for many people. The peace and tranquility that comes with being away from the hustle…
The cow is one of the most important domesticated animals, prized for its milk, meat, and hides. They have been domesticated by humans for…
Cricket and football are two of the most popular sports in the world. While both sports share similarities, such as being team sports…
In today’s digital age, the advent of technology has brought about many benefits to society. However, the increased use of technology has…
Cyberbullying is a form of harassment or bullying that takes place online or through digital devices. It is a serious problem that affects…
Cyclone Aila was a deadly tropical cyclone that hit Bangladesh and West Bengal in India in 2009. The cyclone formed on May 23rd, 2009, and…
Living a meaningful daily life is the goal of many people around the world. However, it can be challenging to make each day count when the…
Every day is an opportunity to create a meaningful routine that enhances your well-being and productivity. A typical daily routine may…
Smoking is one of the most dangerous and addictive habits that people develop. Smoking is detrimental to one’s health and can cause a…
A day labourer is a person who works on daily wages hired for a specific project or task. Day labourers are often unskilled or semi-skilled…
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. The disease is caused by a virus that is…
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is a city of vibrant culture and history. With a population of over 21 million people, it is one of the…
Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, faces severe traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to travel within the city. Dhaka’s…
Diaspora refers to the dispersion or migration of a group of people from their original homeland, often due to political reasons, war, or…
Bangladesh has come a long way since its independence in 1971. The country has progressed in various sectors, including education…
Discipline is a crucial aspect of a person’s life. It entails adhering to a set of rules that ensure order and stability in society…
The dowry system is a social custom that has been prevalent in many parts of the world for centuries. It is the practice of giving money…
Dreams are often mysterious, fantastical, and sometimes downright strange. In the world of psychology, dreams are viewed as a window to the…
Dreams are an important part of human life. They are the manifestation of our subconscious thoughts, fears, hopes, and desires. Dreams can…
Drug addiction is a serious problem that affects millions of people around the world. It refers to the compulsive and uncontrollable use of…
As students, we have a set of obligations and tasks that we must complete throughout our academic journey. Our primary responsibility is to…
E-learning has become an increasingly popular form of education in recent years. With the technological advancements and widespread…
Early marriage refers to the practice of getting married at a young age. The concept differs from one culture to another, and while it is…
Waking up early has become a trend in recent years, and for good reason. Not only does it give you more time to be productive, but it also…
An earthquake is a natural disaster caused by the sudden movement of the Earth’s crust. Earthquakes often happen without warning, and they…
Ecotourism has become an increasingly popular travel option, with more people opting to explore the natural environment rather than…
Education is the cornerstone of any society. It is a vital tool that every individual should have access to in order to gain knowledge and…
Email, short for electronic mail, is a method of exchanging digital messages from one person to another. It has become an essential tool for…
Environmental pollution is a major concern in our society today. Every year, millions of tons of pollutants are released into the air, water…
Epidemics and pandemics are terms that we have heard a lot about in the past year or so. An epidemic is when there is a sudden increase in…
Etiquette and manners are essential in our daily lives, whether we are at home or in a public setting. Simply put, etiquette is the code of…
Eve teasing is a term used in South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to describe sexual harassment of women in public…
The FIFA World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious soccer tournament in the world. Held every four years, it brings together the best…
As the biggest name in social media, Facebook has revolutionized the way we interact with our friends, family, and even businesses. Since…
Family is an essential aspect of human life, and it plays a critical role in shaping one’s personality and life experiences. It comprises a…
Family life and hostel life are two very different experiences that many people go through at different stages in their lives. Family life…
As food is essential for the sustenance of life, farmers play a crucial role in our society. These men and women till the land, care for…
As a child, a father is often seen as a superhero, a knight in shining armor, and the protector of the family. He is someone to imitate…
As a schoolgirl, my favorite teacher was my 5th-grade teacher, Mrs. Johnson. Not only was she incredibly knowledgeable about the subjects…
As an English teacher, I have had the pleasure of reading countless books over the years. However, when someone asks me about my favourite…
As human beings, we all have a favorite food. For some, it’s a classic dish like pizza, while others prefer something more exotic like sushi…
One of my favourite games to play is Scrabble. There’s something about the challenge of creating words from a random assortment of letters…
My favourite pastime is reading. I love to curl up with a good book and get lost in its pages. Reading is not just a form of entertainment…
My favourite person is my grandmother. She has been an essential part of my life since I was a child. She is an incredible individual who…
My favourite personality is undoubtedly the late Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and…
My favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson. She was my English teacher during my high school years, and she had a huge impact on my life. Mrs…
Female education has been one of the most crucial issues in the world for decades. Education is the fundamental human right, and everyone…
Firefighters are heroic individuals who put their lives on the line every day to save people, animals, and properties from fires. These…
The first day at school is an important milestone in a child’s life. As parents gear up to ensure everything is in order, children start…
A fisherman is someone who catches fish either as a hobby or for a living. There are different types of fishermen including commercial…
As the world’s climate becomes increasingly unstable, floods are becoming more frequent and severe. Floods occur when water overflows from…
Bangladesh is known for its annual monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall and sometimes devastating floods. Bangladesh’s geography, with…
Florence Nightingale is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing. She was born in Florence, Italy, in 1820, to a wealthy English…
Folk music is a genre of music that has roots in traditional culture and has been passed down from generation to generation. This type of…
Music is an art form that has been around for centuries and has evolved over time. Two genres of music that have remained popular throughout…
Folk songs are a vital part of the musical traditions and history of many cultures around the world. These songs often reflect the stories…
Food adulteration refers to the practice of adding inferior quality or harmful substances to food items to increase their quantity or make…
Eating is a basic human need, but how we eat and what we eat can vary greatly depending on our food habits. In many cultures, food is not…
The food pyramid is an easily recognizable symbol of healthy eating. Its purpose is to help people understand what foods they should eat and…
Football has been a favorite sport for many for over a century, and it remains the most popular sport in the world. The sport is also known…
Freedom fighters are individuals who are willing to fight for their country’s freedom, even at the risk of their own lives. Such individuals…
Friendship is one of the most important relationships that we can have in our lives. A friend is someone who we trust, confide in, and enjoy…
The value of friendship cannot be overstated. Friends are people who share a strong bond and mutual affection for each other. Unlike…
As students approach the end of high school, one question that starts to weigh heavily on their minds is, “What are my plans for the future…
As we step into the lush green garden, we are greeted with the sweet fragrance of blooming flowers. The garden is a magical place where we…
Gardening is a popular hobby among people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. It is a wonderful way to connect with nature and reap the…
A garment worker is an individual who works in the fashion manufacturing industry. They are responsible for creating and constructing…
Gender discrimination is the unfair treatment of individuals or groups based on their gender. It is often experienced by women and girls…
Gender equality is a concept that has been gaining momentum globally, yet it is still far from being realized. It refers to the belief that…
In today’s interconnected world, many people refer to our planet as a “global village.” The term suggests that our world has become smaller…
Global warming has become a significant issue affecting the planet. Due to the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases, the Earth…
Globalization is a term that describes the increasing interconnectedness and interdependence among people, businesses, and countries around…
As members of society, we all have a responsibility to be good citizens. A good citizen is someone who is an asset to their community, who…
Good food is an essential part of a healthy life. Every individual requires healthy and nourishing food to lead a happy and healthy…
Good health is a critical aspect of our lives, yet it is something that we often take for granted. It encompasses not just the absence of…
Good manners are a crucial aspect of our personal and professional lives. They are the social conventions that govern our behavior and…
Human nature is often characterized as containing both good and bad sides, but what constitutes a good side? The question of what makes a…
As an English teacher, I believe that a good student is not only someone who possesses a high academic achievement but also someone who…
A good teacher is essential to a student’s academic success. A teacher’s role extends beyond just imparting knowledge and information to…
The greenhouse effect is an important natural phenomenon that has been vital to the survival of life on Earth. The term “greenhouse” refers…
When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the old adage “health is wealth” couldn’t ring truer. Prioritizing your physical, mental…
Eating healthy food is important for maintaining good health. Healthy food contains essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that our…
As I walk down the cobblestone streets of the historic district, I am surrounded by timeless beauty. The quaint buildings and grand…
A hobby is an activity that one enjoys doing in one’s free time. A hobby can be anything, from collecting stamps and coins, gardening…
The holiday season is a time for celebration and relaxation. For many people, it鈥檚 a time to take a break from the stresses and demands of…
Home is a place that is not just a physical structure, but a feeling of warmth, safety and reassurance. It is not just a place where we live…
Home district refers to the district or area where someone was born and/or raised. It is often a significant aspect of a person’s identity…
Chittagong, also known as Chattogram, is a well-known city in Bangladesh, located in the southeastern part of the country. It is the second…
My hometown is a small suburban town located in the Midwest of the United States. Although it may seem boring and insignificant to outsiders…
Honesty is one of the most important virtues a person can possess. The ability to be truthful and transparent in one’s actions and words is…
Gardening provides a therapeutic and enjoyable pastime that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Creating a garden space can be a rewarding…
Pudding is a dessert that is enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a creamy and delicious treat that can be served hot or cold. Making…
Human rights are a set of basic rights and freedoms that every individual is entitled to, regardless of their race, gender, nationality…
Education plays a critical role in shaping our future. It is the key to progress, growth, and prosperity. Education is not just about…
Female education is of utmost importance in today’s society. Education is not only necessary for personal growth but is also essential for…
English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, making it a valuable tool for communication, global business, and personal…
In our fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the daily grind and miss out on important information. This is where reading…
The Independence Day of Bangladesh is a national holiday celebrated every year on March 26th. This day marks the declaration of independence…
International Mother Language Day, celebrated on the 21st of February every year, is a day dedicated to promoting linguistic and cultural…
The internet has revolutionized the way we connect, communicate, and access information. It has become an integral part of modern life…
As the train starts moving and the passing scenery blurs by, a sense of wanderlust fills the heart of every traveler. Journeying on a train…
Junk food is often referred to as a type of food that is high in calories, unsaturated fats, sugars, and salt but low in essential nutrients…
Karnaphuli Tunnel: A Marvel of Engineering The Karnaphuli Tunnel is a landmark project in Bangladesh, connecting the port city of Chittagong…
Knowledge Is Power: The Importance of Learning and Education Knowledge is one of the most important components of personal growth and…
Learning English has become a necessity in today’s globalized world. It is the most widely spoken language in the world and serves as a…
In today’s busy world, leisure time has become a luxury that not everyone can afford. However, it is an essential element for maintaining a…
Bangladesh is a country that has a rich history, with one of its most significant events being the Liberation War of 1971. The war arose as…
The library is a place where people gather to read, study, research, and explore new ideas. It is a vital resource for students, scholars…
As the population of our planet continues to grow at a staggering pace, more and more people are flocking to urban areas for the promise of…
Farming is an occupation that involves the cultivation of crops and the rearing of animals for food and other products. Farmers work hard to…
Load shedding is a term used to describe the planned power cuts that utilities impose on consumers when the demand for electricity exceeds…
The lockdown has become a common term that has affected millions of people in different parts of the world. In simple terms, a lockdown…
In today’s fast-paced world, manners and etiquette have taken a back seat for many people. However, practicing good manners and observing…
May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is a celebration of the working class that is observed in many countries around the world…
Metro rail is an essential mode of urban transportation in many metropolitan cities around the world. It is a rail-based transit system that…
The mobile phone, also known as the cell phone, has become an essential part of our daily lives. With the advancement of technology, the…
Modern technology has revolutionized the way we live, work and communicate. It has drastically transformed our world, with advancements in…
Moonlit nights are a sight to behold, as the luminous moon in the sky casts a serene and surreal light on the environment. The moonlit night…
In a world where moral values are hard to find, there exists a place where one can purchase a sense of righteousness; a morality shop…
A morning walk is a wonderful way to start the day on the right foot. Not only does it provide crucial exercise for the body, but it also…
A mother’s love for her children is one of the most profound feelings in the world. It is one that is selfless, without limits, and enduring…
Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun whose life and work have inspired millions around the world. Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Skopje…
Nakshi Kantha is a traditional embroidered quilt from South Asia, especially from Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and…
The national flag of a country is a symbol of its sovereignty and identity. It is a representation of the nation’s history, culture, and…
Bangladesh is a small and beautiful country located in South Asia. The natural beauty of Bangladesh is something that everyone should…
There are many different types of natural calamities that can strike at any time with little or no warning. These natural disasters can have…
Natural disasters have become increasingly frequent and devastating in recent times. Flooding, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and…
English has become a global language, and as a result, it has become an essential skill to learn it. With over 1.5 billion speakers, English…
A newspaper is a publication that contains news and information about topics of public interest. It can be delivered to people’s homes or…
The concept of family is one that has been deeply ingrained in human culture for centuries. It is a fundamental unit of society, and it…
In recent years, online education has become increasingly popular among students of all ages, as it provides a flexible and accessible…
The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a megastructure that spans the Padma River in Bangladesh. It is currently being constructed in the south…
Parents are one of the most important figures in a child鈥檚 life. They are the ones who provide guidance, support, and love to their children…
A pastime is a leisure activity that people engage in for enjoyment or relaxation. Some popular pastimes include reading, gardening…
Patriotism is a concept that has been admired throughout history. It is the strong sense of love and devotion towards one’s country…
Physical exercise is an essential aspect of our overall well-being. It refers to any bodily activity that enhances or maintains physical…
Pohela Boishakh is the traditional Bengali New Year celebrated in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. It is usually celebrated on April 14 or…
Pollution is a major problem in our world today. It refers to the harmful substances that are released into the environment, leading to…
Premature marriage is a social issue that affects countless individuals around the world. This problem arises when individuals get married…
Price hike is a phenomenon that affects people all around the world. It occurs when there is an increase in the general price level of goods…
The term “price spiral” describes a situation where the costs of goods or services rise continuously over a period, leading to inflation…
Race discrimination is a pervasive issue that has affected many individuals in different parts of the world. It arises when individuals or…
A railway station is an important transportation hub in any city or town. It is a place where trains arrive and depart, connecting people…
A rainy day is a day on which the weather is characterized by rainfall. It is mostly a gray and cloudy day that can lead to activities being…
Rainy season refers to the time of year when most of the precipitation falls. It is often called the monsoon season or the wet season…
Reading newspapers has become an integral part of most people’s daily routine. It provides an excellent source of information and an avenue…
A reading room is a designated space in which people gather to read or study in a quiet and comfortable atmosphere. Reading rooms can be…
Renewable energy is becoming an increasingly popular choice for powering homes, businesses, and communities. Unlike fossil fuels, which can…
A rickshaw puller is an individual who carries passengers or goods on a cycle or manual rickshaw, a small-scale mode of transport that can…
The pollution of rivers is a major concern worldwide, affecting not only aquatic life but also human communities that depend on them. The…
Road accidents are a common occurrence on the streets every day. They can be caused by a wide range of factors, such as driver error or…
Bangladesh is known for its notorious road accident statistics. The roads are overcrowded with vehicles, and drivers have a reckless…
The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting millions of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It began in 2017 when the Myanmar…
In our lives, we spend a considerable amount of time in a room. A room is a particular defined area of space that has walls, floors, and a…
Good health is a goal that we all must strive to achieve every day. To maintain our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, we need to…
Living in a rural area or a city is a significant decision that must be taken after careful considerations. Living in the countryside…
School is an incredibly important institution in our society. It serves the purpose of providing education to the youth and equipping them…
The school library is an integral part of any educational institution. It serves as a hub for academic and personal growth, a place where…
As an English teacher, I find school magazines to be a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and express…
A science fair is an event where students showcase their scientific projects, experiments, and inventions. This event encourages students of…
Self-employment has become increasingly popular in recent years, as people seek greater control over their work lives and pursue…
Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and interact with one another. With the rise of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter…
Soil pollution is a serious threat to the environment that has been largely overlooked. It occurs when harmful substances such as chemicals…
Sound pollution, also known as noise pollution, is an environmental issue caused by excessive, unwanted, and unpleasant sounds that can harm…
Driving or walking on the streets can be risky, as accidents can happen unexpectedly, causing injuries, property damage, or even fatalities…
Beneath the neon lights and towering skyscrapers, there exists a darker side of the city where poverty reigns and desperation rules. Street…
In many urban areas around the world, there exists a group of vulnerable young people known as street children. These are children who, for…
A street hawker is a common sight in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries. These individuals are usually found…
Student life is an exciting and transformative period that every individual goes through. It is a phase filled with new experiences…
Sundarban is a vast area of mangrove forest located in the delta region of India and Bangladesh, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna…
Taj Mahal is a mausoleum located in Agra, India, and is one of the seven wonders of the world. It was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan…
Teachers are some of the most important people in our society. They play a critical role in shaping the future of our world by educating and…
Technical education refers to the study of scientific and mechanical subjects to acquire practical skills and knowledge that could be used…
In today鈥檚 society, there is an ongoing debate about whether technical education or general education is more important for students to…
Teenage depression is a serious mental health issue that affects many adolescents. Depression is more than just feeling sad, it is a…
Terrorism has been a constant threat to our society for many years now. It is the act of using violence and fear to create an environment of…
A traffic jam is a common phenomenon that happens all over the world. It is described as a situation where there is a line of vehicles that…
Travelling is an activity that most people enjoy, and it can be a great way to learn about different cultures and ways of life. There are…