Firefighter

Firefighters are heroic individuals who put their lives on the line every day to save people, animals, and properties from fires. These…

Fisherman

A fisherman is someone who catches fish either as a hobby or for a living. There are different types of fishermen including commercial…

Garment Worker

A garment worker is an individual who works in the fashion manufacturing industry. They are responsible for creating and constructing…

Rickshaw Puller

A rickshaw puller is an individual who carries passengers or goods on a cycle or manual rickshaw, a small-scale mode of transport that can…

Self Employment

Self-employment has become increasingly popular in recent years, as people seek greater control over their work lives and pursue…

Street Hawker

A street hawker is a common sight in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries. These individuals are usually found…

