99Paragraph
Adolescence marks a period of transition from childhood to adulthood that often entails a great deal of change and growth. This stage in…
Bullying is a serious societal issue that can have a profound and lasting impact on individuals. It is the deliberate and repeated harm of a…
In today’s digital age, the advent of technology has brought about many benefits to society. However, the increased use of technology has…
Cyberbullying is a form of harassment or bullying that takes place online or through digital devices. It is a serious problem that affects…
Teenage depression is a serious mental health issue that affects many adolescents. Depression is more than just feeling sad, it is a…