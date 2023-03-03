Bangladesh is known for its notorious road accident statistics. The roads are overcrowded with vehicles, and drivers have a reckless attitude when it comes to road safety. Furthermore, pedestrians and animals also share the roads, adding to the chaos. The lack of road infrastructure combined with poor traffic management leads to fatal accidents every day.

In 2019, the number of road accidents reached an all-time high in Bangladesh, with more than 4,000 people killed and over 10,000 injured. This alarming figure is a result of various factors. Firstly, the roads are in dire need of repair and maintenance. Potholes, uneven roads, and inadequate streetlights make it challenging to drive safely, especially during the night.

Secondly, drivers in Bangladesh often disregard traffic rules and regulations. They overspeed, overtake from the wrong side, and use their mobile phones while driving. Furthermore, many drivers do not have a valid license, and their vehicles are not roadworthy. This situation becomes even more dangerous during the festivals when people tend to drink and drive.

Lastly, pedestrians often cross the roads unsafely and are unaware of traffic rules. Moreover, many animals like cows and goats can be found roaming on the streets, posing a tremendous risk to drivers.

To reduce road accidents in Bangladesh, several measures need to be taken. Firstly, the government should invest in road infrastructure and maintenance. Secondly, a stricter licensing system should be implemented, and drivers caught breaking traffic rules should be penalized. Lastly, awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about road safety and the consequences of reckless driving.