Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia, bordered by India to the north, east, and west, and Myanmar to the southeast. The country is home to a population of over 160 million people, making it the eighth most populous country in the world. Bangladesh is a land of natural beauty, with lush green forests, the world’s largest river delta, and the longest natural beach in the world. Despite being one of the poorest countries in the world, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in its economy, governance, and social indicators in recent years.
The textile and garment industry is the backbone of Bangladesh’s economy, accounting for over 80% of its exports. The country has emerged as a leading supplier of textiles to the world, with big global brands sourcing their products from here. But Bangladesh’s development has not been without challenges. The country has been hit hard by climate change, with the rising sea levels and frequent river floods affecting millions of people living in coastal regions.
Bangladesh is also a fertile ground for culture, literature, and art. The country has a rich history, with artifacts dating back to the 3rd century BC. The Bengali language, one of the world’s top ten most spoken languages, originated in Bangladesh. Bangladeshis take pride in their rich cultural heritage, and they celebrate their diversity through traditional festivals, music, dance, and food.
Despite the progress made in recent years, significant challenges remain for Bangladesh. Poverty, political instability, corruption, and natural disasters are ongoing issues that require urgent attention from the government and international community. However, it is essential to acknowledge Bangladesh’s progress and highlight its many achievements. Bangladesh and its people offer a unique, vibrant, and inspiring contribution to our world.
Questions about Bangladesh
Questions:
- In which region is Bangladesh located?
- What is the population of Bangladesh?
- What is the textile and garment industry’s contribution to Bangladesh’s economy?
- What’s the challenge Bangladesh faces due to climate change?
- What’s the history of the Bengali language?
- What’s Bangladeshis’ take pride in?
- What challenges remain for Bangladesh?
- What are the pressing issues that require urgent attention from the government and international community?
- What makes Bangladesh unique?
- What can we learn from Bangladesh?
Vocabulary related to Bangladesh
Vocabulary Words:
Lush - Thick and healthy Usage: The rainforest was lush with vegetation. Synonyms: verdant, luxuriant Antonyms: barren, arid
Backbone - Mainstay or support Usage: The textile industry is the backbone of Bangladesh’s economy. Synonyms: foundation, heart Antonyms: periphery, edge
Governance - Ruling or leadership Usage: Good governance is essential for the country’s development. Synonyms: administration, management Antonyms: misrule, chaos
Delta - Lowland at the mouth of a river Usage: The world’s largest river delta is located in Bangladesh. Synonyms: estuary, floodplain Antonyms: plateau, hill
Fertile - Productive and able to support life Usage: The fertile soil of Bangladesh supports the agriculture sector. Synonyms: fruitful, rich Antonyms: infertile, barren
Artifacts - Objects made by human beings, typically of historical or cultural interest Usage: The museum had several artifacts dating back to the 3rd century BC. Synonyms: relics, antiquities Antonyms: modern, contemporary
Celebrate - To honor or acknowledge a person or event Usage: Bangladeshis celebrate their diversity through traditional festivals. Synonyms: commemorate, observe Antonyms: ignore, neglect
Corruption - Dishonest behavior to gain an advantage Usage: Corruption is one of the major challenges faced by Bangladesh. Synonyms: bribery, dishonesty Antonyms: integrity, honesty
Urgent - Requiring immediate attention or action Usage: The challenges faced by Bangladesh require urgent attention from the government. Synonyms: critical, pressing Antonyms: nonessential, unimportant
Inspiring - Motivating and encouraging Usage: Bangladesh and its people offer an inspiring contribution to our world. Synonyms: uplifting, stimulating Antonyms: discouraging, disheartening
Structure of the sample "Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on Bangladesh is written in a structured format, beginning with an introduction defining the location, population, economic prospects, and natural beauty of the country. It further dives into the sectoral outlook of the textile and garment industry, which is the backbone of the country’s financial system. It also addresses the challenge posed by climate change, emphasising the need to address the natural calamity to avoid its direct and indirect consequences.
The paragraph then moves on to highlight the cultural and historical significance of Bangladesh, focusing on the Bengali language’s origins and growth. It terminates with addressing the challenges that remain unattended in the country, including poverty, political instability, corruption, and natural disasters. The paragraph concludes with a comforting message, emphasizing the unique contribution that Bangladesh and its people offer to the world, providing an inspiring and encouraging outlook towards the country’s potential. The coherence is maintained with the transition of the topic and the presentation of the paragraphs’ content keeping the facts logically in order.