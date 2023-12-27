99Paragraph
Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia, bordered by India to the north, east, and west, and Myanmar to the southeast. The country is…
Living in the countryside can be an idyllic experience for many people. The peace and tranquility that comes with being away from the hustle…
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is a city of vibrant culture and history. With a population of over 21 million people, it is one of the…
Home district refers to the district or area where someone was born and/or raised. It is often a significant aspect of a person’s identity…
Chittagong, also known as Chattogram, is a well-known city in Bangladesh, located in the southeastern part of the country. It is the second…
My hometown is a small suburban town located in the Midwest of the United States. Although it may seem boring and insignificant to outsiders…