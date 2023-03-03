The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting millions of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It began in 2017 when the Myanmar military violently forced over 700,000 Rohingya people, a Muslim minority group, to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The refugees reported systematic rape, murder, and torture by the military. The crisis was labeled as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations, and the world was shocked at the inhumane treatment of the Rohingya people. Since then, the refugees have struggled to access basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare, and the Bangladeshi government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees. Despite international pressure, the Myanmar government has yet to take responsibility for the atrocity or grant citizenship to the Rohingya people. The Rohingya Crisis remains one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises in the world today.

What is the Rohingya Crisis?

The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

When did the crisis begin?

The crisis began in 2017.

Who were forced to flee Myanmar during the Rohingya Crisis?

Over 700,000 Rohingya people, a Muslim minority group, were forced to flee Myanmar during the Rohingya Crisis.

What did the refugees report?

The refugees reported experiencing systematic rape, murder, and torture by the military.

How was the crisis labeled by the United Nations?

The crisis was labeled as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations.

What necessities have the refugees struggled to access?

The refugees have struggled to access basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

Which government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees?

The Bangladeshi government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees.

Has the Myanmar government taken responsibility for the atrocity?

No, the Myanmar government has yet to take responsibility for the atrocity.

What has been the response of the international community regarding the Rohingya Crisis?

The international community has put pressure on the Myanmar government to take responsibility for the atrocity.

Is the Rohingya Crisis still ongoing?