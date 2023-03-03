Paragraph on
Rohingya Crisis
for all Class, Words
by Society on
The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting millions of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It began in 2017 when the Myanmar…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Rohingya Crisis
Ad
Questions about Rohingya Crisis
Ad
The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting millions of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It began in 2017 when the Myanmar military violently forced over 700,000 Rohingya people, a Muslim minority group, to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The refugees reported systematic rape, murder, and torture by the military. The crisis was labeled as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations, and the world was shocked at the inhumane treatment of the Rohingya people. Since then, the refugees have struggled to access basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare, and the Bangladeshi government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees. Despite international pressure, the Myanmar government has yet to take responsibility for the atrocity or grant citizenship to the Rohingya people. The Rohingya Crisis remains one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises in the world today.
- What is the Rohingya Crisis?
- The Rohingya Crisis is a humanitarian disaster affecting Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
- When did the crisis begin?
- The crisis began in 2017.
- Who were forced to flee Myanmar during the Rohingya Crisis?
- Over 700,000 Rohingya people, a Muslim minority group, were forced to flee Myanmar during the Rohingya Crisis.
- What did the refugees report?
- The refugees reported experiencing systematic rape, murder, and torture by the military.
- How was the crisis labeled by the United Nations?
- The crisis was labeled as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations.
- What necessities have the refugees struggled to access?
- The refugees have struggled to access basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
- Which government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees?
- The Bangladeshi government has been struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees.
- Has the Myanmar government taken responsibility for the atrocity?
- No, the Myanmar government has yet to take responsibility for the atrocity.
- What has been the response of the international community regarding the Rohingya Crisis?
- The international community has put pressure on the Myanmar government to take responsibility for the atrocity.
- Is the Rohingya Crisis still ongoing?
- Yes, the Rohingya Crisis remains one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises in the world today.
Vocabulary related to Rohingya Crisis
Ad
Vocabulary words:
- Humanitarian - relating to the promotion of human welfare
- Disaster - a sudden event that causes great damage or loss
- Refugees - a person who has been forced to leave their country due to war or persecution
- Minority - a small group of people that differs from the majority
- Systematic - done or acting according to a fixed plan or system; methodical
- Atrocity - an extremely wicked or cruel act, typically one involving physical violence or injury
- Influx - an arrival of a large number of people or things
- Citizenship - the position or status of being a citizen of a particular country
- Responsibility - the state or fact of having a duty to deal with something
- Promoted - give publicity to (a product, organization, or venture) so as to increase sales or public awareness
- Government - the group of people with the authority to govern a country or state
- Access - the means or opportunity to approach or enter a place
- Necessities - the things that are required or essential
- Coherence - the quality of being logical and consistent
- Ethnic - relating to a population subgroup with a common national or cultural tradition.
Structure of the sample "Rohingya Crisis" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and coherence: In this paragraph, the topic sentence introduces the Rohingya Crisis and establishes the context for the rest of the paragraph. Each sentence thereafter builds on the previous one and provides the reader with more information about the crisis, its roots, and its ongoing impact. There is progression, structure, and logical order, which provides coherence to the paragraph. Words such as “since then,” “despite,” “remains,” and “ongoing” reinforce the continuity of the issue, and the use of transitional phrases like “the refugees have struggled to access” and “despite international pressure” help provide cohesion to the paragraph.