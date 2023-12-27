99Paragraph
Blue economy can be defined as a sustainable approach to economic development that creates employment opportunities, fosters…
Price hike is a phenomenon that affects people all around the world. It occurs when there is an increase in the general price level of goods…
The term “price spiral” describes a situation where the costs of goods or services rise continuously over a period, leading to inflation…
According to recent statistics, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh stands at around 4.2%, which seems low compared to other countries…