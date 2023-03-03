Paragraph on
Necessity Of Learning English
for all Class, Words
by Education on
English has become a global language, and as a result, it has become an essential skill to learn it. With over 1.5 billion speakers, English…
Table of Content
English has become a global language, and as a result, it has become an essential skill to learn it. With over 1.5 billion speakers, English is the third most commonly spoken language in the world, and it is the most widely used language in international business, education, and politics. This means that not only is speaking it necessary in many professions and industries, but also for worldwide communication.
In today’s interconnected world, the ability to speak English provides countless opportunities for personal and professional growth. It opens doors to higher education, employment, and the pursuit of broad cultural understanding. Knowledge of the English language can facilitate travel and socialization as well as enable participation in international events like conferences or even the Olympics.
In addition to providing opportunities, proficiency in English can also promote economic growth. Countries with large numbers of English speakers often have thriving economies due to the increased access and ability to trade on an international level. For individuals, possessing fluency in English often leads to higher salaries and career advancement.
Furthermore, learning English allows people to connect with others from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. English is a language of cultural exchange and is often used as a bridge between people of different nationalities. It can also be a language of unity, bringing people together through the common bond of communication.
In conclusion, the demand for English has increased significantly in recent years, and it is more necessary than ever to acquire the language. Whether you are seeking to advance in your career, travel the world or just connect with people from other countries, proficiency in English will undoubtedly make a significant difference in your life.
Questions about Necessity Of Learning English
Questions:
- Why is English considered a global language?
- What is the significance of learning English in international business?
- How does knowledge of English facilitate international travel?
- Why is learning English important for personal and professional growth?
- Which countries have the highest demand for English speakers?
- How does fluency in English contribute to economic growth?
- Why is English considered a language of cultural exchange?
- What are the benefits of connecting with people from diverse backgrounds?
- What are the advantages of being able to participate in international events like conferences or the Olympics?
- How can English be used as a language of unity?
Vocabulary related to Necessity Of Learning English
Vocabulary:
- proficiency - a high degree of skill or expertise in a particular field
Usage: I have proficiency in three different languages. Synonyms: expertise, mastery, skillfulness Antonyms: incompetence, ineptitude
- interconnected - having connections or relationships with other things or systems
Usage: The issues are all interconnected and cannot be dealt with separately. Synonyms: related, associated, correlated Antonyms: unrelated, unconnected
- pursuit - the act of seeking to achieve or attain a goal
Usage: His pursuit of excellence made him a successful businessman. Synonyms: quest, endeavor, aspiration Antonyms: neglect, abandonment
- thrive - to prosper or flourish; to grow or develop vigorously
Usage: The company began to thrive in the new market. Synonyms: prosper, flourish, succeed Antonyms: fail, struggle, wither
- fluency - the ability to speak or write a language with ease, accuracy, and coherence
Usage: She spoke Spanish with remarkable fluency. Synonyms: articulateness, eloquence, coherence Antonyms: halting, faltering, incoherent
- demand - the desire or need for a particular thing
Usage: There is a high demand for skilled workers in the tech industry. Synonyms: requirement, necessity, request Antonyms: surplus, excess, abundance
- unity - the state of being united or joined as a whole; the quality of being united in one purpose
Usage: The game provided a sense of unity among the players. Synonyms: solidarity, togetherness, coherence Antonyms: disunity, division, separation
- diverse - showing a great deal of variety; very different
Usage: The audience was made up of a diverse group of people. Synonyms: varied, assorted, heterogeneous Antonyms: uniform, identical, homogeneous
- promote - to encourage the development or growth of something
Usage: The organization seeks to promote awareness of social issues. Synonyms: advance, further, stimulate Antonyms: hinder, obstruct, discourage
Structure of the sample "Necessity Of Learning English" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph is well-organized and the ideas are presented in a logical order. The author uses transitional words and phrases, such as “in addition,” “furthermore,” and “in conclusion,” to connect ideas and create coherence. Additionally, the author repeats key points, such as the importance of English for personal and professional growth, throughout the paragraph to reinforce the main message. This repetition also enhances the cohesion of the paragraph, ensuring that the ideas are clearly connected and support the main argument.