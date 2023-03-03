Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist. She was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British India (present-day Bangladesh). Rokeya was a pioneer in promoting women’s education and fighting for women’s rights in a male-dominated society.

Rokeya grew up in a conservative Muslim family, and her formal education was limited to only reading and writing in Urdu and Bengali. However, she was determined to learn more and began studying English, which was a language only privileged men were allowed to learn at that time. After her husband’s death, Rokeya started writing and publishing her works under a pseudonym, “Sultana’s Dream,” a story that showed a utopian world where women were the leaders.

In 1909, Rokeya founded the Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School, which was one of the first schools in Bengal aimed at educating Muslim girls. She also founded the Anjuman-e-Khawatin-e-Islam, an organization that focused on women’s empowerment, education, and social reforms. She advocated for women’s rights and gender equality by writing essays, poems, and novels in Bengali and English.

Rokeya’s contribution to the women’s movement is significant. Her activism and writings encouraged many women to come forward and fight for their rights. Begum Rokeya passed away in 1932 at the age of 52, but her legacy as a feminist and an advocate for women’s rights continues to inspire people.