Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist. She was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British…
The Paragraph on Begum Rokeya
Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist. She was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British India (present-day Bangladesh). Rokeya was a pioneer in promoting women’s education and fighting for women’s rights in a male-dominated society.
Rokeya grew up in a conservative Muslim family, and her formal education was limited to only reading and writing in Urdu and Bengali. However, she was determined to learn more and began studying English, which was a language only privileged men were allowed to learn at that time. After her husband’s death, Rokeya started writing and publishing her works under a pseudonym, “Sultana’s Dream,” a story that showed a utopian world where women were the leaders.
In 1909, Rokeya founded the Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School, which was one of the first schools in Bengal aimed at educating Muslim girls. She also founded the Anjuman-e-Khawatin-e-Islam, an organization that focused on women’s empowerment, education, and social reforms. She advocated for women’s rights and gender equality by writing essays, poems, and novels in Bengali and English.
Rokeya’s contribution to the women’s movement is significant. Her activism and writings encouraged many women to come forward and fight for their rights. Begum Rokeya passed away in 1932 at the age of 52, but her legacy as a feminist and an advocate for women’s rights continues to inspire people.
Questions about Begum Rokeya
Example questions and answers:
- Who was Begum Rokeya?
A: Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist.
- When was Begum Rokeya born?
A: Begum Rokeya was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British India (present-day Bangladesh).
- What was her contribution to promoting women’s education?
A: She founded the Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School, which was one of the first schools in Bengal aimed at educating Muslim girls.
- What was the name of her pseudonym?
A: Her pseudonym was “Sultana’s Dream.”
- What did “Sultana’s Dream” depict?
A: “Sultana’s Dream” depicted a utopian world where women were the leaders.
- Why did Rokeya write under a pseudonym?
A: She wrote under a pseudonym because she belonged to a conservative Muslim family, and it was not acceptable for women to write publicly at that time.
- What was the organization Rokeya founded to focus on women’s empowerment?
A: She founded the Anjuman-e-Khawatin-e-Islam.
- Did Rokeya write in only one language?
A: No, she wrote in Bengali and English.
- When did Begum Rokeya pass away?
A: Begum Rokeya passed away in 1932 at the age of 52.
- What is Rokeya’s legacy?
A: Rokeya’s legacy as a feminist and an advocate for women’s rights continues to inspire people.
Vocabulary related to Begum Rokeya
List of 15 vocabulary words:
- Prominent - widely recognized or well-known
Definition: important; famous Usage: A prominent figure in the field of medicine Synonyms: prominent, eminent, popular, distinguished Antonyms: ordinary, unknown, unnoticed, insignificant
- Educator - a person who provides instruction or education
Definition: someone who teaches or provides education Usage: She is an English educator who teaches high school students. Synonyms: teacher, instructor, tutor, coach Antonyms: student, pupil, apprentice
- Activist - a person who campaigns for social or political change
Definition: someone who takes action for a cause Usage: She is a social activist who works for the betterment of society. Synonyms: advocate, reformer, protester, campaigner Antonyms: conservative, traditionalist, conformist
- Pioneer - a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area
Definition: a person who is the first to do something Usage: He is a pioneer in the field of space exploration. Synonyms: innovator, trailblazer, frontiersman, explorer Antonyms: follower, traditionalist, conservative
- Male-dominated - a society or group in which men hold positions of power and influence
Definition: a society or group that is controlled by men Usage: The tech industry has long been male-dominated. Synonyms: male-biased, patriarchal, masculine-focused Antonyms: female-dominated, matriarchal
- Formal education - education that is structured and systematic
Definition: education that includes a set curriculum, teaching standard and evaluation Usage: He has a formal education in computer science. Synonyms: institutionalized education, structured learning Antonyms: informal education, unstructured learning
- Determined - having made a firm decision and resolved not to change it
Definition: a strong will to accomplish something Usage: She is determined to succeed in her career. Synonyms: resolute, persistent, steadfast, strong-willed Antonyms: indecisive, weak-willed, half-hearted
- Privileged - having special rights or advantages that are not available to everyone
Definition: having special benefits, rights, or advantages Usage: He came from a privileged background, which helped him get ahead in life. Synonyms: advantaged, elite, upper crust, lucky Antonyms: disadvantaged, underprivileged, deprived, unlucky
- Advocacy - the act of publicly supporting or recommending a particular cause or policy
Definition: public support or recommendation for a cause Usage: His advocacy for climate change has raised awareness. Synonyms: support, promotion, backing, championing Antonyms: opposition, dissent, criticism, disapproval
- Utopian - a perfect, idealistic society that exists only in the imagination
Definition: an imagined society that is perfect and idealistic Usage: The protagonists try to create a utopian world without violence, suffering or pain. Synonyms: idealistic, perfect, idyllic, visionary Antonyms: dystopian, imperfect, flawed
- Conservative - a person or group that is resistant to change and favors traditional values
Definition: a person who is opposed to change, innovation or progress Usage: He is known for his conservative views on social issues. Synonyms: traditionalist, classicist, conventionalist Antonyms: progressive, liberal, radical
- Pseudonym - a fictitious name often used by an author
Definition: a name used by an author instead of their real name Usage: He wrote under the pseudonym Mark Twain. Synonyms: pen name, alias, nom de plume Antonyms: real name, true identity
- Reforms - changes made to improve a system, policy, or organization
Definition: changes made to improve the current situation Usage: The government introduced several reforms to improve the economy. Synonyms: improvements, changes, modifications, upgrades Antonyms: stagnation, status quo, regression
- Legacy - a gift or bequest, handed down from one person to another
Definition: something that a person leaves behind or is remembered for Usage: His legacy was his contribution to the field of science. Synonyms: heritage, inheritance, tradition, memory Antonyms: void, obscurity, forgetfulness
- Empowerment - giving someone the power or authority to do something
Definition: the process of enabling someone to take control of their life or situation Usage: Her empowerment program helped women gain financial independence. Synonyms: enablement, liberation, autonomy, self-determination Antonyms: disempowerment, suppression, subjugation, dependence
Structure of the sample "Begum Rokeya" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence in the paragraph:
The paragraph has a clear structure, with an introductory sentence that presents the topic and a concluding sentence that summarizes the main points. The use of transitional words such as “however,” “also,” and “moreover” helps to connect different ideas and create a cohesive flow. The paragraph follows a logical order, starting with Rokeya’s background and then moving on to her contributions to women’s education, her writing, and her legacy. The use of examples and details helps to reinforce the main points and provides support for the author’s argument. The paragraph uses a consistent perspective and tone, which adds to the coherence.