99Paragraph
Apartheid was a system of institutional racial segregation and discrimination that existed in South Africa from 1948 to the early 1990’s…
The Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence, was fought between March and December 1971. The war…
Begum Rokeya was a prominent Bengali feminist, educator, and social activist. She was born in 1880 in Rangpur, Bengal Presidency, British…
Florence Nightingale is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing. She was born in Florence, Italy, in 1820, to a wealthy English…
Freedom fighters are individuals who are willing to fight for their country’s freedom, even at the risk of their own lives. Such individuals…
The Independence Day of Bangladesh is a national holiday celebrated every year on March 26th. This day marks the declaration of independence…
Bangladesh is a country that has a rich history, with one of its most significant events being the Liberation War of 1971. The war arose as…
The Wonders of the World from the ancient period always captivate the imagination of people throughout centuries. The seven wonders of the…