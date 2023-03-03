The Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence, was fought between March and December 1971. The war resulted in the secession of East Pakistan, which became the independent country of Bangladesh. The conflict arose due to longstanding political, economic, and cultural differences between East and West Pakistan. West Pakistan, dominated by Punjabis, refused to grant East Pakistanis, who were predominantly Bengalis, fair representation in the government and denied them their language rights. The people of East Pakistan launched a civil disobedience movement, leading to widespread unrest in the country. The Pakistani army, under the orders of General Yahya Khan, launched a brutal crackdown on East Pakistan, resulting in widespread human rights abuses, including rape, murder, and mass killing. In response, India, East Pakistan鈥檚 neighbor, provided military support to Bengali freedom fighters, leading to the ultimate victory of the liberation forces. Today, Bangladesh celebrates December 16th, the day of victory, as its Independence Day. The Liberation War remains a defining moment in the country鈥檚 history, shaping its identity and national consciousness.