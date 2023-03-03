Paragraph on
Favourite Pastime
for all Class, Words
by Hobbies on
My favourite pastime is reading. I love to curl up with a good book and get lost in its pages. Reading is not just a form of entertainment…, please continue reading.
The Paragraph on Favourite Pastime
My favourite pastime is reading. I love to curl up with a good book and get lost in its pages. Reading is not just a form of entertainment for me; it is a way to escape from the stresses of everyday life and explore new worlds and ideas.
One of the things I enjoy most about reading is the variety of books available. From thrillers to romance novels, there is something for everyone. I am particularly drawn to works of historical fiction and biographies. I find it fascinating to learn about different eras and cultures through the eyes of the people who lived during those times.
Reading also has many benefits beyond entertainment. It improves vocabulary and comprehension skills, stimulates the brain, and can even reduce stress levels. When I am reading, I feel relaxed and focused, as if I am taking a mental vacation.
Of course, like any passion, reading has its challenges. Sometimes it can be hard to find the time to read, and it can be frustrating to start a book that doesn’t hold my interest. But for me, the rewards of reading far outweigh the difficulties.
Overall, reading is my ultimate favourite pastime. It brings me joy, expands my knowledge, and allows me to escape into different worlds. And best of all, there is always a new book waiting to be discovered.
Questions about Favourite Pastime
Questions:
- What is the writer’s favourite pastime?
Answer: The writer’s favourite pastime is reading.
- What does the writer enjoy most about reading?
Answer: The writer enjoys the variety of books available.
- What genres of books does the writer prefer?
Answer: The writer prefers historical fiction and biographies.
- What benefits does reading have beyond entertainment?
Answer: Reading improves comprehension and vocabulary skills, stimulates the brain and can reduce stress levels.
- What challenges can come with reading?
Answer: It can be challenging to find the time to read, and sometimes it can be frustrating to start a book that doesn’t hold interest.
- Why does the writer consider reading a mental vacation?
Answer: For the writer, reading is relaxing and focused.
- What is the writer’s view of reading in general?
Answer: The writer believes that reading is rewarding.
- Does reading help to expand knowledge?
Answer: Yes, reading helps to expand knowledge.
- What does the writer believe is the best benefit of reading?
Answer: The writer believes that the best benefit of reading is the ability to escape into different worlds.
- Does the writer recommend reading?
Answer: Yes, the writer recommends reading for enjoyment and personal growth.
Vocabulary related to Favourite Pastime
Vocabulary Words:
- Variety - the quality or state of being different or varied.
Usage: There is a wide variety of books available to read.
Synonyms: diversity, assortment, range, selection.
Antonyms: similarity, sameness, uniformity.
- Frustrating - causing one to feel upset or annoyed.
Usage: It can be frustrating to start a book that doesn’t hold your interest.
Synonyms: annoying, irritating, exasperating, vexing.
Antonyms: satisfying, fulfilling, rewarding.
- Comprehension - the ability to understand something.
Usage: Reading improves comprehension skills.
Synonyms: understanding, grasp, apprehension, perception.
Antonyms: misunderstanding, confusion.
- Focused - closely concentrated and detailed; paying particular attention to.
Usage: Reading makes the writer feel relaxed and focused.
Synonyms: concentrated, attentive, centered, fixated.
Antonyms: unfocused, scattered.
- Reduction - the act of making something smaller or less in amount.
Usage: Reading can reduce stress levels.
Synonyms: decrease, cut, lowering, diminishing.
Antonyms: increase, addition, augmentation.
- Passion - a strong and barely controllable emotion.
Usage: Reading is the writer’s passion.
Synonyms: enthusiasm, fervor, zeal, ardor.
Antonyms: apathy, indifference, lethargy.
- Exploration - the action of exploring an unfamiliar area.
Usage: Reading lets the writer explore new worlds and ideas.
Synonyms: investigation, study, research.
Antonyms: stay, stagnation, inaction.
- Entertaining - providing amusement or enjoyment.
Usage: Reading is not just a form of entertainment for the writer.
Synonyms: amusing, diverting, delightful, pleasurable.
Antonyms: boring, dull, uninteresting, tedious.
- Ultimate - being or happening at the end of a process; final.
Usage: Reading is the writer’s ultimate favourite pastime.
Synonyms: final, conclusive, eventual.
Antonyms: initial, beginning, first.
- Discovery - the act of finding or learning something for the first time.
Usage: There is always a new book waiting to be discovered.
Synonyms: finding, detection, exploration.
Antonyms: concealment, suppression, denial.
Structure of the sample "Favourite Pastime" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph on my favourite pastime is coherent because it follows a clear structure. It starts with a statement about the favourite pastime, states the reasons why the writer likes reading, talks about the variety of books available and the preferred genres, and discusses the benefits and challenges of reading. The writer then concludes by summarizing the reasons why reading is the ultimate favourite pastime. The paragraph is cohesive because it uses transitional phrases like “one of the things,” “of course,” and “overall” to connect the ideas together. Additionally, the use of pronouns like “I,” “me,” and “my” help to unify the paragraph and make it personal.