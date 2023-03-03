Questions and Answers:

What is the FIFA World Cup?

Answer: The FIFA World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious soccer tournament in the world.

How often is the FIFA World Cup held?

Answer: The FIFA World Cup is held every four years.

Which teams compete in the FIFA World Cup?

Answer: The best national teams from around the globe compete in the FIFA World Cup.

How many teams participate in the World Cup?

Answer: Thirty-two teams participate in the World Cup.

How are the teams divided in the World Cup?

Answer: The teams are divided into eight groups of four in the World Cup.

How many groups are there in the World Cup?

Answer: There are eight groups in the World Cup.

What format is followed in the knockout stage of the World Cup?

Answer: In the knockout stage of the World Cup, the teams play against each other in a single-elimination format until the final match.

Who are some of the great players who have competed in the World Cup?

Answer: Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, and Lionel Messi are some of the great players who have competed in the World Cup.

Is the World Cup just a sporting event?

Answer: No, the World Cup is not just a sporting event. It is also a cultural phenomenon.

What does the World Cup provide a chance for?

Answer: The World Cup provides a chance for people from different countries to come together and celebrate their love of the game.