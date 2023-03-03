Paragraph on
Physical Exercise
for all Class, Words
by Health on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Physical Exercise
Physical exercise is an essential aspect of our overall well-being. It refers to any bodily activity that enhances or maintains physical fitness and overall health. Exercise can range from simple activities such as walking to more rigorous sports or gym workouts. There are numerous benefits to regular physical exercise, including improved cardiovascular and respiratory functions, increased muscle strength, improved flexibility and coordination, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, among others.
Physical exercise is not only beneficial to our physical health, but also to our mental health. Engaging in regular exercise releases neurotransmitters such as endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, which help to alleviate anxiety and depression, improve mood and self-perception, and decrease stress levels.
While many people may struggle to find the time or motivation to exercise, incorporating physical activity into our daily routines can be simple and easy. For instance, taking a ten-minute walk during your lunch break, doing yoga at home, or riding a bike to work can all contribute to an individual’s overall fitness.
In conclusion, physical exercise is an essential aspect of our overall well-being, which promotes both physical and mental health. Despite our busy schedules, we should strive to integrate exercise into our daily routines for a healthier and more fulfilled life.
Questions about Physical Exercise
Questions:
- What is physical exercise?
- What are some benefits of regular physical exercise?
- How does physical exercise benefit our mental health?
- Are there any simple ways to incorporate physical exercise into our daily routine?
- Can physical exercise reduce the risk of chronic illnesses? If yes, what are some examples?
- What neurotransmitters are released when we exercise?
- What are some simple physical exercises that we can do at home?
- How often should we engage in physical exercise to maintain good health?
- Do different types of physical exercise have different benefits?
- Can physical exercise prevent illnesses?
Vocabulary related to Physical Exercise
Vocabulary words:
- Bodily - relating to the body
- Rigorous - extremely thorough, comprehensive, or accurate
- Cardiovascular - relating to the heart and blood vessels
- Respiratory - relating to breathing
- Coordination - the ability to use different parts of the body together smoothly and efficiently
- Chronic - long-lasting and difficult to cure
- Endorphins - a hormone that is released during physical exercise and reduces pain and depression
- Serotonin - a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, appetite, and sleep
- Dopamine - a neurotransmitter that helps control the brain’s reward and pleasure centers
- Motivation - the general desire or willingness to do something
- Integrated - combining two or more things to create a more effective or harmonious whole
- Fulfilled - satisfied or happy because of fully developing one’s abilities or character
- Yoga - a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India
- Bike - a vehicle with two wheels, powered by humans or electricity
- Strive - make great efforts to achieve or obtain something
Structure of the sample "Physical Exercise" paragraph
Explanation of cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph discusses the importance of engaging in regular physical exercise and the benefits that it can have on an individual’s overall health, both physically and mentally. The ideas flow seamlessly, transitioning from defining physical exercise to discussing the benefits that it offers. To ensure coherence, appropriate conjunctions and transition words were utilized throughout the paragraph. Examples include “it refers to,” “there are,” “while many people may struggle,” “for instance,” “in conclusion.” Additionally, the paragraph has structural cohesion, which means that the sentences are logically connected and follow a clear line of thought. The paragraph begins with a general introduction to physical exercise before moving on to discuss its numerous benefits. Finally, it concludes by reiterating the importance of engaging in regular physical exercise.