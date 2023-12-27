99ParaGraph Logo

99Paragraph

Abuse Of Mobile Phone

Mobile phones have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. They are a convenient way for us to stay connected to family and friends and…

Technology

Bangabandhu Satellite

The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite, built by the French aerospace company, Thales…

Technology

Computer

In today’s fast-paced world, computers have become an essential part of our daily lives. A computer is an electronic device that can perform…

Technology

Digital Bangladesh

Bangladesh has come a long way since its independence in 1971. The country has progressed in various sectors, including education…

Technology

Email

Email, short for electronic mail, is a method of exchanging digital messages from one person to another. It has become an essential tool for…

Technology

Facebook

As the biggest name in social media, Facebook has revolutionized the way we interact with our friends, family, and even businesses. Since…

Technology

Internet

The internet has revolutionized the way we connect, communicate, and access information. It has become an integral part of modern life…

Technology

Mobile Phone

The mobile phone, also known as the cell phone, has become an essential part of our daily lives. With the advancement of technology, the…

Technology

Modern Technology

Modern technology has revolutionized the way we live, work and communicate. It has drastically transformed our world, with advancements in…

Technology

Social Media

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and interact with one another. With the rise of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter…

Technology

Uses And Abuses Of Facebook

In today’s digital age, social media has drastically changed the way people interact and communicate. Facebook, one of the largest social…

Technology

Uses And Abuses Of Internet

The internet has revolutionized the way we access information. Nowadays, we can find answers to almost any question with just a few clicks…

Technology

Uses And Abuses Of Mobile Phone

Mobile phones have transformed the way we interact with the world. With the click of a button, we can access a seemingly endless stream of…

Technology