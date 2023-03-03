Driving or walking on the streets can be risky, as accidents can happen unexpectedly, causing injuries, property damage, or even fatalities. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.35 million people die each year from road traffic crashes, and about 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, often leading to disabilities or trauma. Street accidents can occur due to various factors, such as human error, vehicle or road defects, weather conditions, or reckless behaviors. Drivers may speed, run red lights, drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or be distracted by their phones, passengers, or emotions. Pedestrians may cross without looking, jaywalk, use phones or earphones, or wear dark or camouflage clothes that make them hard to see. Cyclists may ride on the wrong side of the road, disregard traffic signals, or neglect to wear helmets or lights. Street accidents can also affect children, elders, disabled people, or animals, who may be more vulnerable and less able to protect themselves or understand the risks. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the dangers of the roads, to follow traffic rules, to use safety devices and equipment, and to respect the rights of others. By doing so, we can help prevent street accidents and promote mobility, health, and happiness for ourselves and our communities.