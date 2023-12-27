99Paragraph
Cyclone Aila was a deadly tropical cyclone that hit Bangladesh and West Bengal in India in 2009. The cyclone formed on May 23rd, 2009, and…
An earthquake is a natural disaster caused by the sudden movement of the Earth’s crust. Earthquakes often happen without warning, and they…
As the world’s climate becomes increasingly unstable, floods are becoming more frequent and severe. Floods occur when water overflows from…
Bangladesh is known for its annual monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall and sometimes devastating floods. Bangladesh’s geography, with…
There are many different types of natural calamities that can strike at any time with little or no warning. These natural disasters can have…
Natural disasters have become increasingly frequent and devastating in recent times. Flooding, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and…