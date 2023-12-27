99ParaGraph Logo

Birthday Party

A birthday party is a celebration of the anniversary of someone’s birth. It is usually marked by a gathering of friends and family who come…

Holiday

The holiday season is a time for celebration and relaxation. For many people, it鈥檚 a time to take a break from the stresses and demands of…

May Day

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is a celebration of the working class that is observed in many countries around the world…

Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh is the traditional Bengali New Year celebrated in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. It is usually celebrated on April 14 or…

Village Fair

A village fair is one of the most vibrant and colorful events that take place in rural areas. It is typically an annual affair that brings…

