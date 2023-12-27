99ParaGraph Logo

99Paragraph

Rainy Day

A rainy day is a day on which the weather is characterized by rainfall. It is mostly a gray and cloudy day that can lead to activities being…

Weather

Rainy Season

Rainy season refers to the time of year when most of the precipitation falls. It is often called the monsoon season or the wet season…

Weather

Winter Morning

Winter morning is a beautiful and peaceful time of day, that leaves an unforgettable impression on anyone who experiences it. The crisp air…

Weather

Winter Season

Winter is the coldest season of the year. It is a time of shorter days and longer nights. People eagerly wait for the winter season to come…

Weather