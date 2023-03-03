Paragraph on
Early Marriage
The Paragraph on Early Marriage
Early marriage refers to the practice of getting married at a young age. The concept differs from one culture to another, and while it is still prevalent in some places, it is frowned upon in others. The reasons for early marriage vary; some cultures engage in it to safeguard their traditions, while others use it to alleviate poverty.
The practice of early marriage has been going on for centuries. It was an essential part of many cultures, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, where it signified the age of adulthood. In some cultures, girls were considered women once they reached puberty, and early marriage was necessary to provide them with monetary security, safety, and social status.
However, early marriage has many negative repercussions. It can prevent the individual, especially the girl, from acquiring an education and pursuing a career, limiting their economic opportunities. Early marriages put undue stress on individuals, leading to mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety. Furthermore, early marriage can result in a loss of autonomy in society, including, but not limited to health or reproductive rights, and childbearing.
In many cases, early marriages lead to the oppression and subjugation of young girls, who are forced into a role they are not prepared for. Girls who are married young are often unable to finish their education, limiting their future opportunities. It also affects the families of those involved, as they sometimes feel obliged to marry their daughters early.
In conclusion, early marriage has significant consequences, both negative and positive. With more considerable ado, the culture which allows it should do more to raise awareness of the negative consequences, and proper measures should be put in place to empower and provide girls with opportunities beyond marriage.
Questions about Early Marriage
Questions and Answers:
- What is early marriage?
Early marriage refers to the practice of getting married at a young age.
- Why is early marriage prevalent in some cultures?
In some cultures, early marriage is prevalent to safeguard their traditions, while others use it to alleviate poverty.
- Where is early marriage prevalent?
Early marriage is prevalent in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
- What are the negative consequences of early marriage?
Early marriage can prevent the individual, especially the girl, from acquiring an education and pursuing a career, limiting their economic opportunities, induce undue stress leading to mental health problems, and result in loss of autonomy in society.
- How does early marriage affect the girls involved?
Girls who are married young are often unable to finish their education, limiting their future opportunities.
- What can be done to raise awareness of the negative consequences of early marriage?
The culture which allows early marriage should do more to raise awareness of the negative consequences, and proper measures should be put in place to empower and provide girls with opportunities beyond marriage.
- Can early marriage be justified?
While many cultures have their reasons to justify early marriage, the negative consequences far outweigh the positive ones.
- What is the significance of early marriage in some cultures?
In some cultures, early marriage signifies the age of adulthood.
- Does early marriage affect boys?
While early marriage affects both girls and boys, it arguably affects girls more due to the societal norms and expectations.
- Why is early marriage not suitable for individuals?
Early marriage is not suitable for individuals as it can prevent them from reaching their full potential and limit their life opportunities.
Vocabulary related to Early Marriage
Vocabulary Words:
- Prevalent - widespread in a particular area or at a particular time. Synonyms: widespread, common, dominant. Antonyms: rare, infrequent.
- Repercussions - the unintended results of an action or decision. Synonyms: consequences, aftermath, effect. Antonyms: cause, reason.
- Subjugation - the act of bringing someone or something under control or domination. Synonyms: conquest, domination, oppression. Antonyms: freedom, autonomy.
- Oppression - the exercise of authority or power in a cruel or unjust manner. Synonyms: tyranny, persecution, subjugation. Antonyms: liberation, freedom.
- Autonomy - the right or condition of self-governance. Synonyms: self-rule, independence, self-determination. Antonyms: dependency, subordination.
- Signify - to be an indication of something. Synonyms: represent, indicate, symbolize. Antonyms: hide, conceal.
- Alleviate - to make something less severe or more manageable. Synonyms: ease, relieve, reduce. Antonyms: worsen, aggravate.
- Acquiring - to gain possession of something. Synonyms: attain, acquire, obtain. Antonyms: lose, relinquish.
- Indoctrination - the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. Synonyms: brainwashing, propaganda, conditioning. Antonyms: open-mindedness, critical thinking.
Structure of the sample "Early Marriage" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph offers an objective analysis of early marriage, highlighting both the positives and negatives. The topic sentences are clear and direct, and each sentence builds on the previous one, ensuring it is coherent. The use of appropriate connectors such as “however,” “in conclusion,” and “furthermore” ensures that the paragraph is cohesive. The usage of topic words like “early marriage” and “cultures” help link the paragraph together.