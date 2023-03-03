Paragraph on
Favourite Food
for all Class, Words
by Food on
As human beings, we all have a favorite food. For some, it's a classic dish like pizza, while others prefer something more exotic like sushi
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Favourite Food
As human beings, we all have a favorite food. For some, it’s a classic dish like pizza, while others prefer something more exotic like sushi or Thai cuisine. There are many factors that influence our food preferences, including cultural background, personal experience, and exposure to diverse cuisines. In my case, my favorite food is Indian cuisine, specifically, chicken tikka masala.
Chicken tikka masala is a classic Indian dish, made with tender pieces of marinated chicken cooked in a creamy, spicy tomato-based sauce. It’s a popular dish both in India and around the world owing to its rich, complex flavor and hearty texture. The chicken is first marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala, giving it a tangy, slightly sweet flavor. The chicken is then cooked in a tandoor or oven, giving it a smoky, charred flavor that blends perfectly with the creamy sauce.
The sauce for chicken tikka masala is made from tomatoes, cream, and a blend of aromatic spices, including turmeric, chili, and ginger. The sauce is rich, indulgent, and has an almost addictive quality that keeps me coming back for more. What I love about this dish is the way it combines different textures and flavors, from the juicy, succulent chicken to the creamy, spicy sauce, to the tangy kick of lemon and herbs. It’s a dish that feels luxurious and satisfying, and I can never get enough of it.
Why do I love this dish so much? I think it’s partly because of my own cultural background. My upbringing has exposed me to Indian food from a young age, and I have always loved the vibrant spices and flavors that characterize the cuisine. Chicken tikka masala has become a comfort food for me, something I turn to when I need a pick-me-up or when I am feeling homesick. But I also think that there is something universally appealing about this dish, something that transcends cultural boundaries and speaks to the human love of rich, indulgent food.
Questions about Favourite Food
Questions and Answers:
- What is the writer’s favorite food?
Answer: The writer’s favorite food is Indian cuisine, specifically, chicken tikka masala.
- What is chicken tikka masala?
Answer: Chicken tikka masala is a classic Indian dish, made with tender pieces of marinated chicken cooked in a creamy, spicy tomato-based sauce.
- What spices are used to marinate the chicken?
Answer: The chicken is marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
- What gives chicken tikka masala its smoky, charred flavor?
Answer: The chicken is cooked in a tandoor or oven, giving it a smoky, charred flavor that blends perfectly with the creamy sauce.
- What are the ingredients for the sauce in chicken tikka masala?
Answer: The sauce for chicken tikka masala is made from tomatoes, cream, and a blend of aromatic spices, including turmeric, chili, and ginger.
- Why is chicken tikka masala a popular dish worldwide?
Answer: Chicken tikka masala is a popular dish worldwide owing to its rich, complex flavor and hearty texture.
- What does the writer love about chicken tikka masala?
Answer: The writer loves chicken tikka masala because it combines different textures and flavors, from the juicy, succulent chicken to the creamy, spicy sauce, to the tangy kick of lemon and herbs.
- Why is Indian cuisine special to the writer?
Answer: Indian cuisine is special to the writer because it has been a part of their cultural background from a young age, and they love the vibrant spices and flavors that characterize the cuisine.
- What is chicken tikka masala to the writer?
Answer: Chicken tikka masala is a comfort food for the writer.
- What is the universal appeal of chicken tikka masala?
Answer: There is something universally appealing about chicken tikka masala, something that transcends cultural boundaries and speaks to the human love of rich, indulgent food.
Vocabulary related to Favourite Food
Vocabulary words:
- Marinated: soaked in a sauce before cooking to enhance the flavor
Usage: The chicken needs to be marinated for at least an hour before grilling. Synonyms: pickled, tenderized, flavored Antonyms: plain, unseasoned
- Aromatic: having a distinctive smell or pleasant odor
Usage: The aromatic spices in the curry filled the room with a delicious scent. Synonyms: fragrant, perfumed, scented Antonyms: unscented, odorless
- Tangy: having a sharp, acidic taste
Usage: The salad dressing had a tangy flavor that complemented the sweetness of the fruit. Synonyms: pungent, bitter, sour Antonyms: sweet, bland
- Smoky: filled with smoke or having a charred flavor
Usage: The smoky aroma of barbeque wafted from the grill. Synonyms: burnt, charred, roasted Antonyms: fresh, cool
- Indulgent: allowing oneself to enjoy pleasure, especially in the form of food
Usage: The indulgent dessert was topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Synonyms: luxurious, extravagant, decadent Antonyms: moderate, austere
- Vibrant: full of energy, color, or light
Usage: The vibrant shades of red and yellow in the flowers were breathtaking. Synonyms: lively, vivid, bright Antonyms: dull, drab
- Succulent: juicy and tender, usually in reference to meat or fruit
Usage: The succulent fruit was ripe and bursting with flavor. Synonyms: juicy, moist, luscious Antonyms: dry, tough
- Comfort food: food that brings a nostalgic or emotional feeling of comfort when eaten
Usage: Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food for many people. Synonyms: classic, traditional, nostalgic Antonyms: unfamiliar, unconventional
- Addictive: causing a strong desire or compulsion to continue
Usage: The addictive quality of the potato chips made it hard to stop eating them. Synonyms: habit-forming, compulsive, attractive Antonyms: unappealing, unexciting
- Hearty: wholesome and nourishing, especially in reference to food
Usage: The hearty soup was filled with vegetables and chunks of tender beef. Synonyms: filling, substantial, nourishing Antonyms: insubstantial, light
Structure of the sample "Favourite Food" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph begins with the theme of favorite foods and moves towards discussing the writer’s love of Indian cuisine and chicken tikka masala. The development of the paragraph is logical and coherent, with each thought and idea leading naturally into the next. The use of descriptive language and sensory details helps to engage the reader and create a strong image of the dish in their imagination. Additionally, the use of transitional phrases such as “What I love about this dish” and “Why do I love this dish so much?” helps to provide cohesion and structure to the paragraph.