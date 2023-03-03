Paragraph on
Travelling
for all Class, Words
by Tourism on
Travelling is an activity that most people enjoy, and it can be a great way to learn about different cultures and ways of life.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Travelling
Travelling is an activity that most people enjoy, and it can be a great way to learn about different cultures and ways of life. There are many reasons why people travel, from relaxing on a beach to exploring ancient ruins, and each person has their preferences. Some people also travel for work or to visit friends and family who live far away.
One of the most significant benefits of travelling is the chance to experience new things. When we visit new places, we can try new foods, experience different ways of life, and challenge our beliefs about the world. Travelling also allows us to broaden our horizons and gain a better understanding of ourselves and others.
Another benefit of travelling is that it creates an opportunity to disconnect from our daily lives. When we travel, we often leave behind our work, responsibilities, and stresses; we can enjoy a different pace of life and focus on the things that matter to us. This can be very refreshing, and help us return to our daily lives with a clearer mind and more positive outlook.
Travelling also has some drawbacks. Being away from home for a long time can be difficult, especially if we have young children or pets that we miss. Travelling can also be expensive, and we may have to make sacrifices or cut back on other things to afford it. Additionally, some people may experience culture shock or feel anxious in unfamiliar situations.
Overall, travelling is a fantastic way to enrich our lives and gain new experiences. While it may come with its own challenges, the benefits of travelling far outweigh the drawbacks.
Questions about Travelling
Questions:
- What are some reasons people travel?
- What is one of the most significant benefits of travelling?
- Why can travelling be refreshing?
- What are some disadvantages of travelling?
- Are there any risks associated with travelling?
- How can travelling enrich our lives?
- Is it possible to travel on a tight budget?
- What are some ways to deal with culture shock while travelling?
- How does travelling help us gain a better understanding of ourselves and others?
- Do you think travelling is essential for personal growth?
Vocabulary related to Travelling
Vocabulary:
Horizons - the limit of a person’s knowledge, experience or outlook Usage: The experience of travelling has widened my horizons and changed my perspective on life. Synonyms: Limits, boundaries, scope Antonyms: Unlimited, vast, expansive
Unfamiliar - not known or recognized Usage: The language and customs of the new city were unfamiliar to me, and I found it tough to adjust. Synonyms: Strange, unusual, unknown Antonyms: Familiar, known, recognized
Enrich - to improve the quality of something by adding things to it Usage: The museum aims to enrich visitors’ understanding of historical events and their significance. Synonyms: Enhance, improve, augment Antonyms: Diminish, lessen, reduce
Ruins - the remains of a building or structure that has been destroyed or damaged Usage: The ancient ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru are a popular tourist attraction. Synonyms: Remains, relics, debris Antonyms: Complete, intact, undamaged
Disconnect - to break from the unity of something Usage: I like to disconnect from technology when I travel and enjoy the natural beauty around me. Synonyms: Separate, isolate, detach Antonyms: Connect, associate, link
Expense - the cost required for something; the money spent on something Usage: Travelling can be an expensive hobby, but there are ways to save money on flights and accommodations. Synonyms: Cost, expenditure, outlay Antonyms: Savings, bargain, affordable
Challenge - to invite or stimulate someone to compete, battle or demonstrate skill Usage: I was challenged by the steep mountains and rugged terrain on my hiking trip, but I pushed myself to reach the summit. Synonyms: Test, provoke, dare Antonyms: Aid, assist, encourage
Positive - characterized by the presence of features or qualities rather than their absence Usage: The positive feedback I received from my supervisor gave me the confidence to keep pursuing my goals. Synonyms: Favorable, beneficial, constructive Antonyms: Negative, unfavorable, damaging
Ancient - belonging to or coming from a long time ago Usage: We visited the ancient city of Athens, where we saw buildings and monuments dating back thousands of years. Synonyms: Old, antique, primitive Antonyms: Modern, contemporary, current
Sacrifice - to give up something important or valuable for the sake of something else
Usage: I had to sacrifice my daily coffee to save money for my upcoming trip to Europe. Synonyms: Surrender, relinquish, forgo Antonyms: Keep, hold, retain
Structure of the sample "Travelling" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence used in the paragraph:
The paragraph on the topic of travelling is coherent and cohesive. It begins by introducing the subject and giving a general overview of what travelling is and why people enjoy it. The paragraph contains clear topic sentences that explain the primary benefits and drawbacks of travelling. It also transitions smoothly from one point to another by using words like ‘Another benefit of travelling’ and ‘Additionally, some people may experience.’ The use of transition words creates a sense of logical order and flow, which helps the reader follow the author’s ideas more easily. Additionally, the paragraph concludes by summarizing the benefits of travelling, which reinforces the central theme and makes the paragraph come full circle.